Fishkill man charged with DWI in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A Dutchess County man was arrested on Saturday after police said he was driving while intoxicated.
James G. Conklin, 27, of Fishkill, was stopped in Lake George at around 11:30 p.m., according to the state police public information website.
Conklin was charged with felony counts of DWI-previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated DWI.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
