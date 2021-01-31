 Skip to main content
Fishkill man charged with DWI in Lake George
Fishkill man charged with DWI in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A Dutchess County man was arrested on Saturday after police said he was driving while intoxicated.

James G. Conklin, 27, of Fishkill, was stopped in Lake George at around 11:30 p.m., according to the state police public information website.

Conklin was charged with felony counts of DWI-previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated DWI.

