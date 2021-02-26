 Skip to main content
Fire crews respond to fires in Granville, Salem
Firefighters in Washington County were kept busy Thursday by fires in Granville and Salem.

Fire broke out Thursday evening in a barn at 355 Butler Road in Granville. Flames had engulfed the 20-by-20-foot structure by the time firefighters arrived, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol.

The barn was not occupied and no one was injured, Bristol said.

The Middle Granville Fire Department was the lead agency responding to the scene.

Around noon, fire broke out in a maple syrup shed at County Route 153 in Salem.

Bristol said both fires were accidental, but the exact causes are not known.

