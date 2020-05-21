Fentanyl-related overdoses hit Saratoga County; Region on alert

The county has been a partner on a number of regional task forces in the past aimed at stemming the sale of narcotics and continues to communicate with law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties regarding the opioid epidemic, LaFarr said.

Still, overdoses in the region continue to persist.

"I wish I had a better answer as far as a way to combat it and to keep it out and get people healthy," LaFarr said.

LaFarr said his agency is on high alert this weekend due to the holiday.

"I'm confident more will arrive this weekend," he said.

Both Zurlo and LaFarr said there have been no spike in overdose deaths in their respected county's since the state has been on "pause" due to COVID-19, a fear many law enforcement officials had.

"Early on we had some pretty strong concerns ... it just has not occurred," LaFarr said.

LaFarr, however, said he suspects that may change as the state starts to reopen and normalcy resumes.

Drug overdoses in the region tend to increase in the summer months due to increased tourism activity, he said.