SCHUYLERVILLE — A man from Victory Mills was charged with felony driving while intoxicated early Thursday after a traffic stop on Saratoga Street, police records show.

Adelord M. Irish, 36, was pulled over just before midnight Wednesday for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the State Police public information website.

Troopers determined he had been drinking alcohol in the vehicle, and that he was intoxicated, the website showed. He also has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years, which resulted in the charges filed Thursday being elevated to felonies.

Irish was released pending prosecution in Saratoga Town Court.

