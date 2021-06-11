Felon admits to possessing weapon, expected to get an 8-year prison sentence

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man with a lengthy criminal record is expected to spend 8 years in prison after pleading guilty recently to a weapons charge.
Golla Camp-Potter, 28, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 27 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Camp-Potter was arrested in November.
Police had responded to the Fort Edward Motel looking for a parolee when they received reports from other residents about a man who had been blaming other people for stealing his things and displaying weapons.
Upon investigation, police found two weapons including a .45-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle with a pistol grip, silencer and a detachable magazine, court documents showed.
In addition, they found a crack pipe, digital scales with powered residue on it that was determined to be heroin, and bottles containing marijuana.
Camp-Potter was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Camp-Potter pleaded guilty to the single count of criminal possession of an assault weapon in satisfaction of the charges.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.
Camp-Potter is prohibited from owning firearms because of previous felony convictions.
He served a 2 ½-year sentence after a conviction in Warren County Court for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Camp-Potter had been arrested in 2015 for possessing marijuana and heroin. State Police had pulled him over for erratic driving. A few weeks earlier, he had been charged with a misdemeanor of driving while ability impaired for crashing into a home in Hudson Falls. No one was hurt in that incident.
He was released in October 2019. He also had served 4 years in prison, from 2009 to 2013, for a burglary conviction in Washington County Court.