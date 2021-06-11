 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felon admits to possessing weapon, expected to get an 8-year prison sentence
0 comments

Felon admits to possessing weapon, expected to get an 8-year prison sentence

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man with a lengthy criminal record is expected to spend 8 years in prison after pleading guilty recently to a weapons charge.

Golla Camp-Potter, 28, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 27 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Camp-Potter was arrested in November.

Police had responded to the Fort Edward Motel looking for a parolee when they received reports from other residents about a man who had been blaming other people for stealing his things and displaying weapons.

Upon investigation, police found two weapons including a .45-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle with a pistol grip, silencer and a detachable magazine, court documents showed.

In addition, they found a crack pipe, digital scales with powered residue on it that was determined to be heroin, and bottles containing marijuana.

Camp-Potter was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Camp-Potter pleaded guilty to the single count of criminal possession of an assault weapon in satisfaction of the charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

Camp-Potter is prohibited from owning firearms because of previous felony convictions.

He served a 2 ½-year sentence after a conviction in Warren County Court for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Camp-Potter had been arrested in 2015 for possessing marijuana and heroin. State Police had pulled him over for erratic driving. A few weeks earlier, he had been charged with a misdemeanor of driving while ability impaired for crashing into a home in Hudson Falls. No one was hurt in that incident.

He was released in October 2019. He also had served 4 years in prison, from 2009 to 2013, for a burglary conviction in Washington County Court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News