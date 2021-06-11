Felon admits to possessing weapon, expected to get an 8-year prison sentence

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man with a lengthy criminal record is expected to spend 8 years in prison after pleading guilty recently to a weapons charge.

Golla Camp-Potter, 28, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 27 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Camp-Potter was arrested in November.

Police had responded to the Fort Edward Motel looking for a parolee when they received reports from other residents about a man who had been blaming other people for stealing his things and displaying weapons.

Upon investigation, police found two weapons including a .45-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle with a pistol grip, silencer and a detachable magazine, court documents showed.

In addition, they found a crack pipe, digital scales with powered residue on it that was determined to be heroin, and bottles containing marijuana.

Camp-Potter was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.