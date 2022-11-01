Federal charges filed against one of suspects in Calamity Jane's weapons theft

KINGSBURY — One of the men accused of stealing 31 guns from Calamity Jane’s on Oct. 21 is now facing federal charges for allegedly stealing from the store about one week before that incident.

Jonathon Combs, 42, of Wells, Vermont, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm from a federal licensee.

An interview with a confidential informant conducted by officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed that Combs allegedly stole a shotgun from Calamity Jane’s on Dix Avenue on Oct. 15, prior to the break-in the following week, according to the complaint filed on Oct. 22 in U.S. District Court of Northern New York.

Investigators then confirmed the story by viewing surveillance footage from the store and interviewing employees.

The documents state that two people matching the descriptions of Combs and the person who was interviewed can be seen in the store on video. In the video, the man believed to be Combs takes a camouflaged shotgun off a display rack and puts it in his pants before exiting the store.

According to The Post-Star’s news partner, WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, Combs is currently being held on the federal charges in the Rensselaer County Jail.

Combs is already a convicted felon after he served time in prison for a third-degree criminal possession of stolen property charge in Washington County in 2015.

In April 2015, he was also sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison out of Albany County Court for convictions of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Combs was released from prison in April 2020, according to the Department of Corrections website.