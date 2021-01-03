Family files notice of claim against Warren County over drowning death in Hudson River

LAKE LUZERNE — The family of a Saratoga Springs man who drowned in the Hudson River near the Hadley Bridge this past summer is accusing Warren County of negligence and seeking $15 million in damages.
The family of 38-year-old Ryan S. Taylor filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, on Nov. 2. Taylor had been in the area of the bridge at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. He was swimming to shore when he became distressed and went under the water.
Divers from the Corinth and South Glens Falls fire departments found his body at around 5:12 p.m. in 17 feet of water.
Taylor was swimming across a narrow channel downstream from Rockwell Falls. The location has been a popular spot for swimmers over the years because of its rapid currents and deep water.
There have been previous drownings at the site. In 2012, there were no trespassing signs posted, but people continue to swim illegally. There is a makeshift trail on private property that leads directly under the bridge on the Hadley side.
The claim alleges that Warren County failed to remove ropes attached to the bridge’s support girders, which have been used by previous swimmers.
“Warren (County) failed to remove ropes affixed or attached to the bridge prior to the decedent’s death well knowing that ropes were used by swinging therefrom at the bridge as a point of easy access and entry into the dangerous and life-threatening undertows and undercurrents within the waterway,” the claim states.
In addition, the claim accuses Warren County of failing to post adequate signs. There is a “no trespassing sign,” but not a “no swimming” sign, which the claim says fails to notify swimmers of a “serious, clear and present risk of drowning” by entering the water at that location.
Warren County spokesman Don Lehman provided a statement regarding the claim.
“While we were saddened at the tragic loss of a young life, Warren County does not believe the county has any liability in this situation,” the statement said.
The claim also names the towns of Lake Luzerne and Hadley and Saratoga County.
The town of Lake Luzerne had been sued previously in 1994 by the family of Steven Romero, an 18-year-old from Clifton Park who drowned in the vicinity. The lower court ruled in favor of the family and ordered the town to pay $5 million in damages.
However, the Appellate Division overturned the decision in 2001 on the grounds that Romero “assumed the risk” by swimming at the location.
