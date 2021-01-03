Family files notice of claim against Warren County over drowning death in Hudson River

LAKE LUZERNE — The family of a Saratoga Springs man who drowned in the Hudson River near the Hadley Bridge this past summer is accusing Warren County of negligence and seeking $15 million in damages.

The family of 38-year-old Ryan S. Taylor filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, on Nov. 2. Taylor had been in the area of the bridge at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. He was swimming to shore when he became distressed and went under the water.

Divers from the Corinth and South Glens Falls fire departments found his body at around 5:12 p.m. in 17 feet of water.

Taylor was swimming across a narrow channel downstream from Rockwell Falls. The location has been a popular spot for swimmers over the years because of its rapid currents and deep water.

There have been previous drownings at the site. In 2012, there were no trespassing signs posted, but people continue to swim illegally. There is a makeshift trail on private property that leads directly under the bridge on the Hadley side.

The claim alleges that Warren County failed to remove ropes attached to the bridge’s support girders, which have been used by previous swimmers.

