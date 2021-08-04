 Skip to main content
Fake urine sample leads to one year in jail
FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was sentenced to one year in Washington County Jail for trying to provide a fake urine sample.

Brad Clark, 46, admitted that he attempted to hide a bottle of urine in his pants during a drug test, court documents showed.

Clark had been sentenced in August 2020 to 3 years of probation for setting items on fire that belonged to an acquaintance. He had been arrested in February 2018 after the incident at his lower Allen Street home.

Clark was to refrain from use of alcohol or drugs as part of his probation. For violating that condition, he received the jail sentence on July 16 in Washington County Court.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

