Ex-Whitehall principal pleads guilty to misdemeanor

WHITEHALL — The former principal of the high school who admitted changing students’ grades pleaded guilty recently to official misconduct.
Jeff Keller was sentenced to one year of interim probation and surrendered his education certificates, which will prevent him from working as a school teacher or administrator, according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan.
Keller was arrested in March after investigators discovered he had changed student records, including answers on Regents exams, grades, attendance records and course credits. The district became aware of the issue after teachers noticed discrepancies in Regents test scores.
Keller had been suspended in January when district officials discovered the issue, then fired in February.
State education officials did a thorough investigation before law enforcement got involved, according to Jordan.
State Police interviewed Keller, and he said he was trying to help some “less fortunate” students graduate. Keller stood to benefit, however, by burnishing his record as principal and, potentially, gaining tenure at the district.
Jordan said Keller was cooperative and was not motivated by ill intent.
“His goals were to help and that was really what came through when being interviewed — misguided, but certainly not malicious,” Jordan said.
“It was kind of a sad situation, but he made the choices and that was the consequences,” Jordan said. “It certainly appeared to be an isolated incident.”
Jordan said Keller was available to help in the transition to his successor, Ethan Burgess, who became principal on July 1. Burgess had served as vice principal since 2019 and a teacher in the district since 2007.
“He offered whatever guidance and assistance you could hope for in such a circumstance,” Jordan said.
Superintendent Patrick Dee said in an email he is pleased with the outcome and glad to put this episode behind the district.
As for whether the district's state report cards had to be changed because of the falsified grades, Dee said the district has been able to determine which exams were modified and remove them from scoring.
To assist Burgess, the district has appointed Ona Lindberg as dean of students, effective Tuesday, at a salary of $49,417. Lindberg has been with the district since 2017 as a special education teacher.
