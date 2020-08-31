Ex-Whitehall principal pleads guilty to misdemeanor

“It was kind of a sad situation, but he made the choices and that was the consequences,” Jordan said. “It certainly appeared to be an isolated incident.”

Jordan said Keller was available to help in the transition to his successor, Ethan Burgess, who became principal on July 1. Burgess had served as vice principal since 2019 and a teacher in the district since 2007.

“He offered whatever guidance and assistance you could hope for in such a circumstance,” Jordan said.

Superintendent Patrick Dee said in an email he is pleased with the outcome and glad to put this episode behind the district.

As for whether the district's state report cards had to be changed because of the falsified grades, Dee said the district has been able to determine which exams were modified and remove them from scoring.

To assist Burgess, the district has appointed Ona Lindberg as dean of students, effective Tuesday, at a salary of $49,417. Lindberg has been with the district since 2017 as a special education teacher.

