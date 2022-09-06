 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-employee of Cooper Street Apartments accused of having sex with resident

Lauren E. Andrews

Andrews

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — A former employee at an apartment complex for people who are homeless and dealing with mental illness has been arrested after police said she had sexual intercourse with a resident at the facility.

Lauren Andrews, 31, of Fort Edward, was charged on Sept. 1 with third-degree rape. She is accused of engaging in sex with a resident of the Cooper Street Apartments who was incapable of consent, according to a news release from the Glens Falls Police Department.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred this past June. There is no accusation that she used force to engage in sex.

Andrews was employed at the time in the role of assistant coordinator at the 29-unit complex, which opened in 2021. The facility is run by the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health and provides apartments for people dealing with serious mental illness, survivors of domestic violence, homeless youths and other people experiencing homelessness, according to its website.

CEO Andrea Deepe said Tuesday that Andrews is no longer employed by the agency, but would not comment further.

Andrews is facing additional charges from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office involving the same victim.

Andrews was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further action in this matter.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320. 

