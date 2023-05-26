Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENFIELD — A former teacher at the Ballston Spa school district was sentenced on Tuesday to 4 to 10 years in prison for child sex abuse.

Crim S. Trerise, 57, of Middle Grove was arrested last July by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for having sexual contact with minors in the town of Greenfield from 2015 to 2017. At the time, three of the victims were under the age of 13 and one was under the age of 14, according to police.

Trerise knew the victims.

Trerise was charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of second-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in March to one count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of the charges.

Trerise was a math teacher with the district before his arrest. School officials said at the time that they had not been told by police that any of the victims were students at the school.