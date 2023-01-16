Employee charged with stealing $28,000 from Lake Luzerne business

On Friday, state police in Queensbury arrested Karen Heibler, 48, of Fair Haven, on a warrant for felony third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

On Sept. 19 at 4:39 p.m., police received a complaint from a Lake Luzerne business that an employee had been stealing money.

According to police, they determined that from December 2021 through August 2022, Heibler, who worked in a secretarial position for the company, took over $28,000 from the company without authorization. She also modified business records to conceal the theft, police said.

She was processed and arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance.