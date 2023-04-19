Elected officials have reacted to the death of Kaylin Gillis:

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, expressed condolences in a tweet on her personal Twitter.

"My heart breaks for the tragedy of the loss of Kaylin Gillis’ young life and for her beloved family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. The entire Schuylerville community mourns this senseless of precious life taken far too soon. We fully support law enforcement’s investigative efforts to ensure justice is served."

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., also tweeted about the incident and relating it to another high-profile case from Kansas City, Missouri.

“Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed after turning up the wrong driveway. Ralph Yarl was shot and injured after ringing the wrong doorbell. I'm praying for them and their families. These shootings are horrifying & infuriating. This reckless, senseless gun violence must be stopped,” she said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed Gillibrand’s sentiments in her tweet.

“No one should be shot for showing up to the wrong house. My prayers are with the families and loved ones of Ralph Yarl and Kaylin Gillis. We cannot become numb to these tragedies. We must put an end to this senseless gun violence,” she wrote.