Edinburgh man pleads guilty to federal weapons, drug charges

ALBANY — A Saratoga County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to possessing unregistered firearms and distributing methamphetamine.

Christopher Montana, of Edinburgh, admitted in U.S. District Court that between August and October 2019, he and Michael Castelluccio conspired to build and sell firearms from component parts ordered online, according to a news release.

The firearms are commonly known as “ghost guns” because they do not have serial numbers, which makes them difficult for law enforcement to trace.

Montano admitted to conspiring to possess and transfer short-barreled rifles, which are rifles with barrels less than 16 inches long, and without having filed an application with or received approval from the Secretary of the Department of the Treasury, or paying the tax required by federal law. He also admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby scheduled sentencing for June 3.

Montano faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison up to a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and a term of supervised release of up to life. Montano also agreed to forfeit the proceeds he received from the sale of the methamphetamine.