Easton man charged with criminal mischief

EASTON — An Easton man is facing a criminal mischief charge following a domestic incident.

State police were called to a residence on Beadle Hill Road on June 7 at about 7:30 p.m. An investigation determined that Hal M. Kyer, 35, got into an argument with another person. Kyer is accused of taking the person’s phone and throwing it.

Kyer was charged on June 12 with felony third-degree criminal mischief. He also faces a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child because there were children present during the incident.

Kyer was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Easton Town Court on July 13.

