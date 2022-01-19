East Berne man accused of stealing pontoon boats

SARATOGA — An East Berne man has been arrested for allegedly stealing six pontoon boats.
State police Dylan M. Guthinger, 21, took the aluminum boats worth about $12,000 from a storage shed in the town of Saratoga. The incident took place on June 16.
Guthinger was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. He was released and is due in Saratoga Town Court at a later date.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
