Eagle Bridge man faces child sexual assault charges following years of alleged abuse

WHITE CREEK — An Eagle Bridge man has been charged with child sexual assault following a multi-agency investigation that uncovered years of alleged abuse.

James M. Beagle, 36, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Child Protection Services in Washington and Rensselaer counties and the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

Beagle is accused of having sexual contact with a child less than 13 years of age between 2011 and 2017.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony.

Beagle was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and held without bail pending a hearing in Washington County Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to Beagle is asked to contact the Investigations Unit at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.