GLENS FALLS — A Pottersville woman was arrested on Saturday following a motor vehicle accident that broke the front window of Broad Street Laundry.

Anne Larock, 25, of Pottersville, was charged with driving while ability impaired, police said.

Glens Falls police said in a news release on Tuesday that a white Hyundai struck the laundromat at 130 Broad St., causing damage to the front of the building and breaking the front window.

The vehicle was found at the front of the building with heavy front end damage consistent with the crash, the release said. Police said Larock was impaired by drugs and was charged with driving while ability impaired.

Larock was booked, processed and released to appear in Glens Falls City Court on a later date for arraignment.