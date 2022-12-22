Dunkin Donuts employee accused of stealing the nightly deposit

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., state police received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in the town of Queensbury, reporting missing funds of over $1,500.

According to police, Alexia L. Azan, 19, of Fort Edward, was working at the location on Dec. 12 and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her work responsibilities.

Azan didn't make the deposit and failed to return the funds, police said.

On Wednesday, Azan turned herself in to state police in Queensbury, where she was arrested and charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Jan. 9 and released.