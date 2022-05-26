Drunken driver gets 3 to 9 years in prison for hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 to 9 years in prison for driving drunk and striking and seriously injuring a motorcyclist last September.

Michael R. Brownell, 52, had pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of aggravated vehicular assault for the Sept. 24 crash in Northumberland.

Brownell was driving his 2008 Ford Crown Victoria recklessly and intoxicated at a high rate of speed at about 5:41 p.m., when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 32 and Rugg Road and lost control of his vehicle, according to police.

Brownell crossed the center line and struck a BMW motorcycle head on. The operator of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Connecticut resident David R. Hadd, was ejected and landed in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of the roadway, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

Hadd suffered traumatic injuries and was transported by Wilton EMS to Albany Medical Center with the assistance of the Schuylerville Fire Department.

Brownell did not stop to provide assistance, but fled the scene at a high rate of speed — even with the front end of his car significantly damaged and missing its front wheel. He later hid the car behind an abandoned farmhouse several miles from the crash scene.

A witness helped Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies eventually locate Brownell hiding in a remote area near Goff Road.

Hadd told the court in a victim impact statement that he has lost full use of his left leg because of the crash.

“I remember laying on my back in the field where I was thrown after the collision in excruciating pain. At first I feared paralysis because I couldn’t move, but after some time I could lift the bloody visor on my helmet,” he said.

He said he will never forget the pain he experienced, which continues today.

“To this day I cannot fathom how someone leaves another person for dead after an accident and tries to cover their tracks with lies and misinformation,” he said.

District Attorney Karen Heggen credited sheriff’s deputies and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit for the work on the case. She said that Brownell’s “choice to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated and in a reckless manner resulted in life-altering injuries to an innocent victim.”

“I hope that this conviction send a strong message that drunk drivers causing injury on our Saratoga County roadways will be prosecuted for their decision to get behind the wheel and will be met with significant consequences,” she said in a news release.

Senior Assistant District Shawn Lescault prosecuted the case with the assistance of Investigator Jack Barney and Crime Victim Specialist Mollie Benware.

