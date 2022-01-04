Driver treated and released after Sunday night crash

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ridge Road on Sunday night.

A 2019 BMV SUV driven by Jeffrey B. Sawyer, 35, of Queensbury, was traveling north on Ridge Road at 10 p.m. when it veered off the roadway, according to police.

The vehicle struck a residence, which resulted in minor injuries for Sawyer, police said. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to the news release, the accident is being investigated and alcohol is believed to be a factor. A blood sample was collected from Sawyer and sent for laboratory analysis.

No charges have been filed.