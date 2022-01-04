 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver treated and released after Sunday night crash

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ridge Road on Sunday night. 

A 2019 BMV SUV driven by Jeffrey B. Sawyer, 35, of Queensbury, was traveling north on Ridge Road at 10 p.m.  when it veered off the roadway, according to police.

The vehicle struck a residence, which resulted in minor injuries for Sawyer, police said. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was treated and released.

According to the news release, the accident is being investigated and alcohol is believed to be a factor. A blood sample was collected from Sawyer and sent for laboratory analysis. 

No charges have been filed.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News