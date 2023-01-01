 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver in crash charged with driving while intoxicated

WARRENSBURG — On New Year's Eve, a man was arrested for crashing his car while intoxicated, police said.

On Saturday at 11:25 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Library Avenue in Warrensburg for a property damage motor vehicle crash. 

At the scene, police discovered a 2019 Jeep that left the shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole support cable.

The driver, William J. Parker, 48, of Warrensburg, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after agreeing to a breathalyzer test, police said.

Police said Parker had a 0.22 of 1% blood alcohol content. The threshold for DWI in New York state is 0.08%.

He was processed for aggravated DWI (BAC over 0.18%) and released with an appearance ticket for Warrensburg Town Court.

