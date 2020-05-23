Driver identified in tractor-trailer crash
0 comments
breaking top story

Driver identified in tractor-trailer crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal crash

Seen here is a traffic tie-up on the Northway in the vicinity of Exit 16 on Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crashed, killing the driver.

 Photo courtesy of Baldwin Taylor

WILTON — State Police have released the identity of the man killed Friday after crashing his tractor-trailer on the Northway.

David H. Ferguson, 67, of Constableville in Lewis County, was driving his tractor-trailer south when he veered off the highway just south of Exit 16 in Wilton. The tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames.

Police have not released any other details about the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

The accident closed the left and southbound lanes of the Northway for several hours on Friday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News