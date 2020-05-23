Driver identified in tractor-trailer crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — State Police have released the identity of the man killed Friday after crashing his tractor-trailer on the Northway.

David H. Ferguson, 67, of Constableville in Lewis County, was driving his tractor-trailer south when he veered off the highway just south of Exit 16 in Wilton. The tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames.

Police have not released any other details about the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

The accident closed the left and southbound lanes of the Northway for several hours on Friday afternoon.