DUANESBURG — Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle whose passenger fled and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop on Interstate 88 on Friday.

Alicia G. Eriole, 30, of Schenectady was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State police stopped a vehicle at about 11:11 a.m. for going over 100 mph. As Trooper Richard Albert was approaching the vehicle, the driver put the window down and the passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Nelson Troche, also of Schenectady, reached out the driver-side window and opened fire, striking Albert in his left upper arm, according to police.

Albert returned fire and then Troche and Eriole exited the vehicle. Riole was taken into custody on scene.

Troche fled into a wooded area and was found about one and a half hours later in the area of Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Troopers immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported him to Albany Medical Center via med flight, where he was declared dead.

Riole was sent to the Schenectady County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or a $500,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.