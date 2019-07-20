{{featured_button_text}}
LAKE GEORGE — A Warrensburg man was arrested this week on Diamond Point Road after swerving into the oncoming path of a New York State Police car.  

Frederick D. Presley, 42, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

While on patrol, troopers were traveling eastbound on Diamond Point Road when a gray Chrysler 300, traveling westbound, drove into their lane. According to police, the Troopers turned around and stopped Presley, who admitted to consuming alcohol.

After several standard field sobriety tests, police said he was arrested for DWI. 

Presley is scheduled to appear in the Town of Warrensburg Court on Aug. 1.

