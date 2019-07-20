LAKE GEORGE — A Warrensburg man was arrested this week on Diamond Point Road after swerving into the oncoming path of a New York State Police car.
Frederick D. Presley, 42, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.
While on patrol, troopers were traveling eastbound on Diamond Point Road when a gray Chrysler 300, traveling westbound, drove into their lane. According to police, the Troopers turned around and stopped Presley, who admitted to consuming alcohol.
After several standard field sobriety tests, police said he was arrested for DWI.
Presley is scheduled to appear in the Town of Warrensburg Court on Aug. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.