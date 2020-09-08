Dresden man charged with rape

GREENWICH — A Washington County man was arrested on Monday on rape charges.
State police said Paul J. Breault, 65, of Dresden, raped and sexually assaulted the victim over a period of several years, according to a news release.
Breault was charged with felony counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal sex act.
Breault was arraigned in Washington County Central Arraignment Court and committed to Washington County Jail without bail.
Police did not provide additional details about the alleged incidents.
