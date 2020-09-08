 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dresden man charged with rape
0 comments

Dresden man charged with rape

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — A Washington County man was arrested on Monday on rape charges.

State police said Paul J. Breault, 65, of Dresden, raped and sexually assaulted the victim over a period of several years, according to a news release.

Breault was charged with felony counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal sex act.

Breault was arraigned in Washington County Central Arraignment Court and committed to Washington County Jail without bail.

Police did not provide additional details about the alleged incidents.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News