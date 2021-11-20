Dresden man accused of taking firearms without permission

DRESDEN — A Whitehall man was arrested after police said he took firearms without permission.

Shaun Symons, 43, is accused of taking weapons he was not given permission to take. The incident took place on Jan. 11 in Dresden, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Symons was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned in Dresden Town Court and referred to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.