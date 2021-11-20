Dresden man accused of taking firearms without permission

DRESDEN — A Whitehall man was arrested after police said he took firearms without permission.
Shaun Symons, 43, is accused of taking weapons he was not given permission to take. The incident took place on Jan. 11 in Dresden, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Symons was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
He was arraigned in Dresden Town Court and referred to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today