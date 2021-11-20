 Skip to main content
Dresden man accused of taking firearms without permission

Shaun Symons

Symons

 Provided photo

DRESDEN — A Whitehall man was arrested after police said he took firearms without permission.

Shaun Symons, 43, is accused of taking weapons he was not given permission to take. The incident took place on Jan. 11 in Dresden, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Symons was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned in Dresden Town Court and referred to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

