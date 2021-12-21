Downstate woman arrested for bringing drugs into correctional facility

FORT ANN — A Bronx woman has been arrested and charged with attempting to bring a controlled substance into the Washington County Correctional Facility on Saturday, according to state police.

Police said that Descartes attempted to enter the correctional facility with three buprenorphine strips. She was taken into custody by an investigator from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and transported to the state police station on Granville where police said she was processed by state police.