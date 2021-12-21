Downstate woman arrested for bringing drugs into correctional facility

FORT ANN — A Bronx woman has been arrested and charged with attempting to bring a controlled substance into the Washington County Correctional Facility on Saturday, according to state police.
Shanieka T. Descartes, 39, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.
Police said that Descartes attempted to enter the correctional facility with three buprenorphine strips. She was taken into custody by an investigator from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and transported to the state police station on Granville where police said she was processed by state police.
Descartes was then taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.