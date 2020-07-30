Domestic incident results in numerous charges

NORTHUMBERLAND — A domestic incident turned violent early Thursday morning resulting in the arrest of a suspect and injuries to a sheriff's deputy and another person at the scene, police said.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called at 2:28 a.m. to Circle Drive in the town to investigate the incident.

Upon investigating, police determined William A. Sawka, 38, allegedly brandished a knife toward a person, struck another in the head with a folding chair and punctured the tire of another person's vehicle.

Sawka is also accused of physically injuring the arresting officer, but details of those injuries nor a condition were disclosed by the sheriff's office.

He was charged with felony assault and the following misdemeanors, menacing, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Sawka was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.