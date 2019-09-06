{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHUMBERLAND — State Police arrested a Dollar General employee on Wednesday for allegedly stealing several gift cards and attempting to cancel the transactions to cover up the thefts.

Troopers from the Wilton station responded to the Dollar General on Leonard Street in Gansevoort after it was reported that Brittney Chrysler, 26, of Gansevoort, who was employed at the store, had stolen a number of gift cards.

According to a State Police investigation it revealed she had activated two separate gift cards totaling $800, without paying for them. She then used a store register to cancel the transactions in an attempt to cover up the theft.

Chrysler was charged with petit larceny and two counts of falsifying business records.

Chrysler was issued an appearance ticket and is due Tuesday evening in Northumberland Town Court.

