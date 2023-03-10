QUEENSBURY — Hovey Pond Park was renovated and completely reimagined in 2020, but some cleanup is now needed after the park was recently vandalized.

Photos of graffiti on several park objects were posted to a local woman's Facebook page on Thursday after she discovered the damage walking in the park on Wednesday morning. The photos have been shared over 90 times. In the 16 comments on the original post, most people said they were "disgusted" and many asked "what's wrong with people?"

"I hope that they catch them and make them work off the cost of those things that need to be replace(d)!!" one woman commented.

"Hope they find whoever did this and make them scrub it all off," a man commented.

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said via email on Friday that he has seen the vandalism at the popular park and playground and is "very upset" about it, but assured residents that the town's Parks and Recreation Department would complete the cleanup before the weekend.

"Residents and visitors seek the beauty of our Hovey Pond park to exercise, walk their dogs, or just sit and relax," Strough wrote. "These disrespectful desecrators have violated this treasured public place of recreation and leisure."

Strough asked anyone with information on the graffiti to contact either the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500 or his office at the Queensbury Activity Center, 518-761-8200. No further information on an investigation or possible suspects was available on Friday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Hovey Pond Park