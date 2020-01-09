Despite no U.S. citizenship, Queensbury drug suspect is released without bail

QUEENSBURY — A citizen of the Dominican Republic who was arrested in September for allegedly possessing cocaine and heroin to sell at a Queensbury motel was released from jail without bail on Wednesday, as the felony charges he faces no longer qualify for bail in New York.

Leonardo A. Larancuent faces felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the seizure of 3 ounces of cocaine and quantities of heroin and marijuana from a room where he was staying at the Days Inn on Big Boom Road in Queensbury on Sept. 18.

State Police believe he had been selling narcotics from the hotel, with thousands of dollars in cash and a digital scale seized in addition to drugs.

A resident of New York City who is not a U.S. citizen, Larancuent was sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail after his arrest and remained there until Wednesday.

That was when Warren County Judge John Hall had him brought to court to discuss a plea deal offer, as well as review whether he was eligible for release under the state's bail laws that took effect Jan. 1.

