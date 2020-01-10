Decker rejects new plea offer in Lake George corruption case

QUEENSBURY — The former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition has rejected a new plea deal offer as his lawyer and Warren County prosecutors prepare for a weeks-long trial to start next month.
David J. Decker was in Warren County Court on Friday for a pretrial hearing, but instead his lawyer, Warren County prosecutors and county Judge John Hall held a half-hour closed-door conference. They did not go on the record in court afterward.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office offered a new plea deal in recent days that would require a guilty plea to at least one felony but spare Decker a state prison sentence.
Decker's lawyer, Karl Sleight, said "all offers have been rejected in their entirety." Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said he could not discuss the case Friday.
"The case appears headed to trial, and we are preparing for trial," Carusone said.
Sleight filed a pretrial motion Jan. 1 seeking access to "any and all items of information ... in the possession of any New York state or local police or law enforcement agency" related to Decker's case.
He said Friday afternoon that numerous state agencies had a history of withholding evidence from Decker's counsel.
"We have strong reason to believe there is evidence in the possession of the government that is highly favorable to Mr. Decker and these recent filings under the new state law should pry that favorable material from the government," Sleight said.
Last month, he filed a motion seeking dismissal of charges because prosecutors turned over a million-plus pages of documents with little to no context, a "document dump" that Sleight said was hindering Decker's right to a fair trial. Hall denied it.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include a count of corrupting the government and multiple charges of grand larceny as well as tax fraud charges for not claiming the money he allegedly stole on his taxes.
He faces 12 felony charges that accuse him of stealing as much as $440,000 in state and federal grant funds that were meant for environmental projects over a five-year period.
He is free pending a pretrial hearing Feb. 18, with jury selection to begin Feb. 20.
The Watershed Coalition was a loose consortium of municipalities on Lake George as well as environmental groups, working to obtain state and federal funding for environmental projects to protect the lake. Millions of dollars were obtained and spent during Decker’s 16-year tenure overseeing the projects.
Among the allegations is that money was paid to a fictitious company he created, Empire State Materials & Supply, that provided no services or materials to the projects for which it was paid.
Decker’s arrest by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on March 2, 2017, led to the coalition being reorganized.
The trial is expected to take four to five weeks.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com