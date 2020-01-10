Decker rejects new plea offer in Lake George corruption case

QUEENSBURY — The former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition has rejected a new plea deal offer as his lawyer and Warren County prosecutors prepare for a weeks-long trial to start next month.

David J. Decker was in Warren County Court on Friday for a pretrial hearing, but instead his lawyer, Warren County prosecutors and county Judge John Hall held a half-hour closed-door conference. They did not go on the record in court afterward.

The Warren County District Attorney's Office offered a new plea deal in recent days that would require a guilty plea to at least one felony but spare Decker a state prison sentence.

Decker's lawyer, Karl Sleight, said "all offers have been rejected in their entirety." Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said he could not discuss the case Friday.

"The case appears headed to trial, and we are preparing for trial," Carusone said.

Sleight filed a pretrial motion Jan. 1 seeking access to "any and all items of information ... in the possession of any New York state or local police or law enforcement agency" related to Decker's case.

He said Friday afternoon that numerous state agencies had a history of withholding evidence from Decker's counsel.

