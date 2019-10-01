DAY — A Day man became combative when a Good Samaritan attempted to take away his keys because he was visibly intoxicated, State Police said.
State Police said they were called at 7:43 p.m. Monday evening to a residence in the town of Day for a domestic dispute.
State Police said the victim advised the responding patrol that Nicholas S. Bourdeau, 38, came home from work and appeared to be intoxicated. When the victim took his keys away he struck them.
Bourdeau was administered standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, and was taken into custody and charged with aggravated DWI, State Police said.
State Police said a breath sample of .25 percent BAC was registered.
Bourdeau was issued an appearance ticket for 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in Town of Day Court.
