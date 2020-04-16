Crown Point man charged with felonies following rollover crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

MORIAH — State Police were called to a motor vehicle crash early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital and resulted in felony charges for the driver, police said.

State Police said the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. when the driver, Eric A. Ennenga, 26, of Crown Point, operating a 1995 Ford Ranger south on state Route 9N, lost control of the vehicle, exiting the roadway and rolling over several times before coming to rest on the driver's side of the truck.

Ennenga, and a passenger in the vehicle, Carl F. Rice Jr., 19, of Port Henry, were transported to Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Following the investigation, Ennenga was placed under arrest for DWI. A blood sample was collected to determine his blood alcohol content and the results are pending, police said.

Ennenga faces two felony charges for having a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation for allegedly driving with a suspended or revoked license, police said.

He was released on an appearance ticket in Moriah Town Court at a later date.