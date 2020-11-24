Crackdown on impaired driving begins on Wednesday

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is among the law enforcement agencies participating in a crackdown on impaired driving during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The STOP-DWI detail will begin on Wednesday and end on Sunday.

It is designed to coincide with one of the busiest travel times of the year with more people on the road. The goal is to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, according to a news release.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%.

Also participating are the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and state police.

The crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign will also target the national holiday season in December.

Enforcement efforts have led to significant reductions in alcohol- and drug-related fatalities, but law enforcement officials say too many lives are still being lost by drunken or impaired drivers.

People are advised to download the mobile app “Have a Plan” at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and they will be always be able to find a safe ride home.

