Crackdown focuses on driving safely during prom, graduation season
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a statewide traffic initiative to focus on youth safety.

The initiative is called No Empty Chair and it is designed to focus on teen driving safety, education and enforcement. The goal is to raise awareness of highway dangers during prom and graduation season, according to a news release.

Each day, the initiative is focusing on a different highway danger. On Monday, the focus was speeding in school zones.

This is followed by seat belts and child restraints on Tuesday; cellphone use and texting on Wednesday; Operation Safe Stop regarding stopping for school buses on Thursday; and underage drinking and impaired driving on Friday.

