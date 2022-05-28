Court documents: Hudson Falls seventh-grader asked if he could bring gun to school

HUDSON FALLS — A seventh-grade student at Hudson Falls Middle School has been suspended after he asked on Tuesday if he could bring a gun to school, according to court documents.

Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward filed an application with Washington County Court for an extreme risk protection order, commonly known as a red flag law application, to prevent the student from purchasing any firearms.

Ward wrote in court documents that the seventh-grade student had asked in class, “Can I bring a gun to school?” His teacher asked what he just said and he replied with: “it would make my life a lot better.”

The student was sent to the principal’s office and placed on out-of-school suspension that day.

Ward said he was advised of this incident on Thursday — two days after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Ward then made the application that is before the court.

Ward said that the student recently had failed a drug test while he was on probation. The student was receiving therapy from the Center for Recovery for his mental health and behavioral issues, according to court documents.

The student has difficulty managing his anger, Ward wrote. The youth has a lengthy disciplinary history including possession of a pellet handgun on school property on Nov. 11, 2021, which resulted in him being suspended from Nov. 16, 2021, through Feb. 4, 2022.

Ward attached a copy of the student’s disciplinary report. In addition to the weapons offense, there are six other incidents including leaving school without permission, harassing students, disrupting education, possessing a vaping device and two instances of “objectionable behavior.”

Ward could not be reached for comment on Friday ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Officials from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Falls Police Department also could not be reached for comment.

