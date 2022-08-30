 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Couple charged with shoplifting in Queensbury

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested a couple in connection with shoplifting at Walmart in February.

Police said on Feb. 25 at 8:05 p.m., they responded to reports of shoplifting at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury, resulting in $1,800 worth of stolen items. 

Shyla S. Stafford, 27 of Dresden, was arrested on Aug. 28 on two felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree conspiracy.

Stafford's alleged accomplice, Brandon W. Flint, 28 of Hornell, was arrested on Aug. 22 on two felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree conspiracy.

They were both processed by state police in Queensbury and taken to Warren County Jail.

