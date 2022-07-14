Couple accused of leaving their dog tied to a tree

CORINTH — A Corinth couple has been charged in connection with a dog found tied to a tree in the town of Corinth on July 8.

On Thursday, police arrested 22-year-old Ashleigh L. Allen and 24-year-old Noah N. Center for allegedly abandoning their one-year Heeler mix dog in a wooded area on the side of Route 9.

Police said the dog was left alone for at least two days. The dog was located by a concerned neighbor who heard the continuous barking. Quade is now being cared for at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter and is expected to be OK.

Allen and Center were both charged with one count each of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of animals as well as conspiracy.

Center and Allen were both processed and released with appearance tickets for Corinth Town Court on July 19.