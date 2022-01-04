Correction officer charged with felony

LAKE GEORGE — A Washington Correctional Facility officer was arrested after police said he violated an order of protection.

Joseph R. Duers, 36, has been accused of being involved in an altercation with an individual who has an active order of protection against him.

State police were called to a home in the town of Lake George on Saturday to investigate claims of a physical altercation.

Duers was arrested at his home in the village of South Glens Falls by state police and processed at the Queensbury state police station.

He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Duers was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment and is scheduled to appear in Lake George Town Court on Thursday.