SARANAC LAKE — A person was found dead in Lower Saranac Lake Monday morning, according to authorities.

Franklin County Coroner Ron Keough confirmed that the person was found in Shingle Bay, near the Knollwood Club on the north side of the lake. Keough did not identify the deceased.

The Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad, state Department of Environmental Conservation and State Police also responded. DEC Forest Ranger Lt. Julie Harjung said their search ended quickly. She said it was initiated because someone was reported as being overdue by friends or family. She declined to give more information.

The Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department said it respond to a “water rescue” through the Ampersand Bay boat launch at 8:32 a.m. Monday with two boats, three trucks and four members. Members were back in service at 12:44 p.m.

— Adirondack Daily Enterprise

