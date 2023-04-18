CORINTH — A Corinth woman was sentenced last Thursday to two years in prison for possessing and selling crack cocaine.

Erica B. Shippee, 36, was arrested on Dec. 6 after a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. Police seized scales, packaging materials and quantities of crack cocaine from Shippee and two other residents of a house at 109 Comstock Road.

Shippee had been on parole at the time of the arrest.

She pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.