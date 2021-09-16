Corinth woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for stealing chainsaws

FORT EDWARD — A Corinth woman has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for stealing several chainsaws from a local business.
Krista S. Jenkins, 25, was arrested in October 2020 after stealing the tools from Falls Farm and Garden on Dix Avenue in August.
Jenkins pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 10 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
