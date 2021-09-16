 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corinth woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for stealing chainsaws
0 comments

Corinth woman sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for stealing chainsaws

{{featured_button_text}}
Krista S. Jenkins

Jenkins

 Courtesy photo

FORT EDWARD — A Corinth woman has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for stealing several chainsaws from a local business.

Krista S. Jenkins, 25, was arrested in October 2020 after stealing the tools from Falls Farm and Garden on Dix Avenue in August.

Jenkins pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 10 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News