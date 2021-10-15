 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corinth woman receives one year in jail for drug sales

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth woman was sentenced to a year in jail for drug sales.

Angela Duross, 39, was arrested on June 29, 2020, after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit.

Police said she was selling drugs in the village.

Duross pleaded guilty in August to a single count of felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced on Oct. 8 in Saratoga Count Court.

Angela M. Duross

Duross
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News