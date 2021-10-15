Corinth woman receives one year in jail for drug sales

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth woman was sentenced to a year in jail for drug sales.
Angela Duross, 39, was arrested on June 29, 2020, after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit.
Police said she was selling drugs in the village.
Duross pleaded guilty in August to a single count of felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced on Oct. 8 in Saratoga Count Court.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
