CLIFTON PARK — Two people were arrested Monday on drug charges following a traffic stop in Clifton Park, New York State Police said.

Police stopped a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Catherine A. Peacock, of Corinth, at about 8:25 p.m. on the Northway for a traffic violation. The investigation found a defaced handgun, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Peacock and her passenger, 47-year-old New York City resident Romere M. Anderson, were taken to the state police station in Clifton Park for processing

While she was in custody, troopers found Peackock was hiding felony-weight narcotics.

Peacock is facing felony charges including two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She is also facing misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court. Peacock was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department. Anderson was sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.