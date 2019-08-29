LAKE LUZERNE — A 26-year-old Corinth woman was charged Wednesday in connection with the sale of alcohol to an underage person, State Police said in a news release.
Elizabeth J. Wells was charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, police said.
On Wednesday evening, Wells, a sales clerk at Joe’s Mini Mart in Lake Luzerne, sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21 while she was working, police said.
She was issued a Sept. 11 appearance ticket for Lake Luzerne Town Court.
