{{featured_button_text}}
State Police logo

LAKE LUZERNE — A 26-year-old Corinth woman was charged Wednesday in connection with the sale of alcohol to an underage person, State Police said in a news release. 

Elizabeth J. Wells was charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, police said. 

On Wednesday evening, Wells, a sales clerk at Joe’s Mini Mart in Lake Luzerne, sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21 while she was working, police said. 

She was issued a Sept. 11 appearance ticket for Lake Luzerne Town Court. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments