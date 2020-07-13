Corinth woman charged with two felonies in domestic incident

CORINTH — A Corinth woman was arrested Saturday on two felony charges following a domestic dispute.

Ciara K. Winslow, 33, allegedly struck and shoved the victim during the incident, which occurred in the area of Palmer Avenue in Corinth just after 4 p.m., according to State Police.

Winslow is also accused of violating an order of protection.

She was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense and a violation of harassment. Winslow was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

She is due back in court on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.

