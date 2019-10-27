{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — A Corinth woman was arrested Saturday night on felony driving while intoxicated charges.

Alyssa R. Sharrow, 28, was stopped by troopers on Route 9 in Queensbury just before 11 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.

Sharrow allegedly was intoxicated. She was charged with felony operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08 and felony DWI because she had a prior conviction within the last 10 years. She was also issued a ticket for having an inadequate license plate lamp.

She was released to a third party and is due back in court a later date.

